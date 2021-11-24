Great quiet location on the river. This older double wide has been remodeled and you do own the lot. Three bedrooms and two baths and three deck to enjoy the views. Flood insurance required only if you have a loan, otherwise it is optional.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $79,900
-
- Updated
