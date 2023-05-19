Amazing quality in this beautiful ranch style home by Blu Sky Builders! This incredible home features an open floorplan, large windows to enjoy the breathtaking Casper Mountain views, LVT flooring in living area, luxurious master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet, cook's kitchen with KitchenAid appliance package and tile backsplash, quartz countertops, walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms, custom baluster rail, 9' basement, 50-year shingles, smart garage door openers, tankless water heater & more!