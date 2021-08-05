3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $856,000

Back-up offers are welcome This charming mountain retreat is nestled in the pines just off Garden Creek Road. It's historical history dates back to the 1930's and was built and owned by Casper's First Sheriff, Glen Housley. It's romance and charm will captivate you with its cozy rooms and outside spaces. The main house was rebuilt in the early 80's and features 17 inch logs, beautiful hardwood floors, stunning ceilings and original stone fireplaces.