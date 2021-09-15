 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $89,900

This is your chance to won a spacious 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 car with updated vinyl windows and a 2 car detached garage! Upstairs is 2 beds, 1 bath with a large living/dining room. Downstairs is mostly finished with just some flooring needing replaced long term. As a friendly reminder, this property is being sold "as-is, where-is." Seller will not make any repairs or permit the water to be turned on. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz at 307-851-0021.

