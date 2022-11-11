 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $890,000

Welcome to the newly constructed Naperville home. This luxury ranch style home features open concept living with lavish finishes such as a waterfall quartz countertop, crystal chandeliers, and navy blue appliances. The 2,061 sqft floor plan consists of a private primary suite with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet, large sliding glass door with amazing mountain views, and an expanded 3 car attached garage. Contact Jennifer Zarello, 402.310.5116, with Team Zarello and Superior Real Estate for more information.

