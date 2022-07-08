3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $925,000

Townhouse offers 2,845 sq. ft. of indoor living space over three floors (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms). Home features upgraded kitchen and living room space. Large accordion doors in the living room will allow the homeowner to open their space to the outside, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for them and their guests. The ground floor also boasts a flex space that can be used as a home office, family room, or game room. The master bedroom includes a walkout balcony overlooking Casper.