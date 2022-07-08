Townhouse offers 2,845 sq. ft. of indoor living space over three floors (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms). Home features upgraded kitchen and living room space. Large accordion doors in the living room will allow the homeowner to open their space to the outside, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for them and their guests. The ground floor also boasts a flex space that can be used as a home office, family room, or game room. The master bedroom includes a walkout balcony overlooking Casper.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $925,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The polls show Hageman with a huge lead over Cheney. But they were funded by groups supporting the Republican challenger.
The state's elderly population grew 3.6 percent between July 2020 and July 2021, while the state's total population only increased 0.3 percent during that time.
A Laramie woman accused of child abuse allegedly left a 6-month old baby in a car overnight with the windows cracked as temperatures dropped below freezing, causing apparent brain injuries.
A house fire left a Casper home uninhabitable Sunday. Firefighters rescued multiple pets. No people were inside.
The grass fire threatened structures in the area, but as of 9:30 p.m. it had been contained, authorities say.
People living in parts of western Natrona County are being evacuated this afternoon due to a wildfire that ignited in the area.
Asa Limmer, who recently completed eighth grade at Casper's Centennial Junior High School, learned recently he is the 2022 Wyoming State Merit winner.
American and European leaders have demonstrated exceptional unity in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the undignified invasion grinds towards a protracted war, the U.S. and European leaders should convey their resolve to stay the course by articulating clear objectives for the end of the war.
Cheney criticized Hageman for her views surrounding the 2020 election. Hageman, in turn, knocked Cheney for her work on the Jan. 6 committee.
Record-setting runoff following an unusual June rainstorm on snow led to several reservoirs filling up, despite forecasts of another low water year.