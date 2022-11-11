3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $934,900

Amazing quality in this beautiful ranch style home offered by Blu Sky Builders! This incredible home features stunning modern design and many awesome upgrades including a spacious deck with stunning mountain views, double-sided fireplace with stone surround, glass handrails, heated garage, low-maintenance exterior finishes. The kitchen is a cook's dream with walk-in butler pantry, under and over cabinet lighting, custom KitchenAid appliances, upgraded cabinetry, glass backsplash and more.