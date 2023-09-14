Townhouse offers 2,845 sq. ft. of indoor living space over three floors with a fully finished oversized 2 car garage. Enter from private courtyard to flex space w/doors opening wide to courtyard as well as a powder bath. At top of stairs, you encounter the perfect entertaining and relaxing space with 10 ft ceilings, gas fireplace in living room and large island perfect for gathering in upgraded kitchen. On Third floor luxury master suite awaits, which includes stunning bath.