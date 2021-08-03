 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $1,200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $1,200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $1,200,000

Wyoming Paradise! Beautiful 15+ acres of rural living. 4300+ Square foot home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large oversized 3 car garage, Amazing horse barn w/ 10 stalls, 2 private wells (1 irrigation!), master suite, great room with vaulted ceilings for all your mounts, natural light, huge back covered patio and gourmet kitchen! This property has fantastic access to the highway and is extremely close to town! To see this home or for more information: Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307.462.2622

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News