3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $118,000

Enjoy one-level country living in this rustic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home (with log exterior) located on 5 acres off of Coal Creek Hwy! Open kitchen, large living room, and a big brightly-lit dining room, all with lovely wood-grain laminate flooring. The nicely-sized master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, with plenty of room for all of your clothes and more. There is a large chain link fenced yard, in addition to the acreage with room for horses, RV parking and all of your outdoor toys!