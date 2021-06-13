 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $130,000

This property has a ton of potential for the right buyer to come in and make it their own. Plenty of room to add a shop or add on to the home with a 12,000 Square Foot lot. House is 1,323 Square Feet and has an additional enclosed Breezeway that is 480 SF that is currently unheated bringing the total to over 1,800 SF. Property is being sold as is

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News