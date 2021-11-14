3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $250,000

Amazing Mountain View’s here on your own 10 acre ranch! End of the road privacy with BLM land to the North. This property is set up for horses! The land is fenced and cross fenced so you can rotate pastures. All smooth twisted wire built to BLM standards with bottom wire at 18”. 3 car detached shop/garage with steel roof, barn for the animals with stalls/runs, lean-to for hay or other storage, equipment storage building, round pen, chicken coop and other storage sheds - one with a concrete floor. 3 wells -