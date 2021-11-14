 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $250,000

Amazing Mountain View’s here on your own 10 acre ranch! End of the road privacy with BLM land to the North. This property is set up for horses! The land is fenced and cross fenced so you can rotate pastures. All smooth twisted wire built to BLM standards with bottom wire at 18”. 3 car detached shop/garage with steel roof, barn for the animals with stalls/runs, lean-to for hay or other storage, equipment storage building, round pen, chicken coop and other storage sheds - one with a concrete floor. 3 wells -

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wanda Sue Land-Atkinson

Wanda Sue Land-Atkinson

CASPER—It is with great sorrow that we announce our beloved Wanda has passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center due …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News