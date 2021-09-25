Home on the Range! Remodeled from the floors to the roof, all you need to do is move in and enjoy! The kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, stainless steel farmhouse sink and stunning appliances. The master suite features shower lit with skylight and tile surround. The back deck opens to your land and allows you to fully enjoy your mountain view. Metal roof, updated siding and enormous shed; additional acreage available! Time to go country: Rita Parker, 307-247-0963, No Place Like Home Real Estate!
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $280,000
