3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $285,000

Country living at its best, here it is! Affordable country living just minutes from town. This modular home boasts vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths including master suite, new flooring and paint, newer furnace with central air, new deck, and great mountain views. Acreage is fenced with pond, includes 3 car garage, plus pole barn with garage door access also. This 1,344 square foot home sits on 2.06 acres with city water. All this for just $285,000. Call Cori Maxwell to tour 277-9497!