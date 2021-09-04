 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $285,000

Country living at its best, here it is! Affordable country living just minutes from town. This modular home boasts vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths including master suite, new flooring and paint, newer furnace with central air, new deck, and great mountain views. Acreage is fenced with pond, includes 3 car garage, plus pole barn with garage door access also. This 1,344 square foot home sits on 2.06 acres with city water. All this for just $285,000. Call Cori Maxwell to tour 277-9497!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News