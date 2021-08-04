 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $289,900
spotlight

Quality, affordable new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Kayla - Silver Series by Tri Mountain Homes features a spacious kitchen with pantry, private master suite, covered front porch and a great corner lot. Upgraded with central air, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located near a park and the North Platte River. 10 year structural warranty included. Estimated completion: October.

Crook County treasurer arrested
Crook County treasurer arrested

  Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

