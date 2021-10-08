3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $310,000

Searching for rural property? This NEW HOME could be the one! Situated on a 5 acre corner lot, this one level ranch features a modern & open concept living area. Breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, large pantry and all appliances remain. Master suite has huge walk-in closet, private bathroom with 2 sinks & garden tub. 2 more bedrooms, main bathroom and laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage & patio. Mountain views. Small barn & storage shed too. Call Amy Lund Real Estate Leaders 307-262-7475 for a private tour!