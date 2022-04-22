 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $315,000

Bring your horses! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on 5 acres of flat land with a loafing shed/corral for your horses. The primary bedroom has a 5 piece master suite and huge walk in closet. The kitchen has a large pantry and a built in desk. Get it before it's gone. Stacey Balster & Trish Ades 307-259-0592

