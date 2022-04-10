3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $325,000

Open House Sunday from 11:00-1:00! Newer construction home located in Evansville that qualifies for 100% financing with approved credit! **Check out the 3-D Virtual tour at www.REL247.com.** This home has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, & 2 Car Garage! Concrete Entry/Exit Ramps on Front & Rear Doors, Main Level Laundry, Central-Air, & Master Bath w/Walk-In Closet. This home includes all Appliances as well as the Washer/Dryer! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!