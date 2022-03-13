 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $344,999

  Updated
Do you want your own 5 acres of fenced land with a great mountain view? How about without an HOA or covenants? Well look no further! This unique home layout provides a large open living concept with lots of big windows to enjoy the mountain view right from your living room couch. Also enjoy your coffee in the warm morning sun through the sliding glass doors out to the enclosed front patio. With nearly a 2000 square foot shop there is plenty of space for extra activities and storage.

