 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $350,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $350,000

Amazing home with single level living. This home and property feature 19+ acres with amazing views and quiet living. Horses welcome with room to ride as well. All of this and much much more and just minutes from Casper. Call Colten Davis at 307-251-1998 for your personal tour today!!! This home is not going to last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming is deadliest state to work

Wyoming is deadliest state to work

From 2008 to 2018, the national average of workplace deaths was 3.5 deaths per 100,000. In Wyoming during that period, the average rate was 11.2, more than three times higher than the national average.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News