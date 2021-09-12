3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $375,000

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch on 17+ acres! Easily transform the giant 3rd bedroom into a 4th if needed. Enjoy a Wyoming sunset on the deck with spectacular views of Casper Mountain. Move in with peace of mind with a new roof, siding, and some new windows. The 2 fenced loafing sheds are ready for your larger critters as well as several smaller shelters. Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622 for more info!