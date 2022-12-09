 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $390,000

  • Updated
Don't miss out on this move in ready New, Rural Home. This STICK BUILT home is located on a conveniently accessed nearly 3 acre lot! This ranch style home features an open floor plan, private master with a large walk-in closet and a large deck with mountain views! Upgraded with soft close cabinets, and quartz counters in the large kitchen with a conveniently located corner pantry. All the benefits of rural living less than 1/4 mile from paved roads!

