3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $485,000

Awesome park-like lots on the N. Platte River with 250' of frontage. Spring lawn is lush and green and maintained with free water from said river. The back deck runs the length of the home and overlooks this park populated with amazing critters. A patio is accessed thru the walk-out basement and covered by the deck. There is also a enclosed gazebo complete with warming firepit. Add a "little persons" playhouse and a large shed for maintenance equipment and the setting is complete.

