 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $499,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $499,000

Well Maintained 4 acre Rural Property with great mountain views & a 52 X40 shop with a wood stove. Built in 2009 with 2,988 square feet of living space. This great home features all 3 Bedrooms on the entry level (one being large Master) & 2 bathrooms up & 1 down, (downstairs bathroom is almost completed, seller is leaving tile & supplies for the new owner to finish). Large kitchen with granite counter tops & a separate dining area that leads to a nice deck.

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News