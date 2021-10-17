 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $525,000

Just minutes from town with beautiful Casper mountain views and on city water, this 5.82 acre property is everything you’ve been looking for! Featuring a newly built, fully insulated, 40 x 60 shop, a large private pond, a fenced rear pasture with goat barn, a horse shed with water spigot, and a landscaped back yard! The home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office, new hickory wood floors, a newer roof, newer appliances, central air conditioning, water filtration, and a large enclosed sun porch.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder
Wyoming News

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder

  • Updated

For the ambitious young farmer, agriculture is a way of life. “I was born into a farm family,” Thompson said. “They’ve told me I don’t have to choose agriculture, but I’ve always been interested in farming. I finally got to be a part of the farm more and more every year, and I kind of just merged into it.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News