3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $550,000

Well Maintained 4 acre Rural Property with great mountain views & a 52 X40 shop with a wood stove. Built in 2009 with 2,988 square feet of living space. This great home features all 3 Bedrooms on the entry level (one being large Master) & 2 bathrooms up & 1 down, (downstairs bathroom is almost completed, seller is leaving tile & supplies for the new owner to finish). Large kitchen with granite counter tops & a separate dining area that leads to a nice deck.

