3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $625,000

This gorgeous one of a kind of home! The entry level has a formal dining room for those holiday meals! The master bedroom, has a dual fireplace with living room! Master bedroom has a ensuite attached. Laundry is on the main floor with this property! This amazing kitchen has granite throughout, with a heated bar top to keep your meals hot! Three bay garage allows you to park large vehicles, thats heated! One of a kind view of Casper Mountain! Call Spencer for tour 307-640-7044

