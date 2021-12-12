This gorgeous one of a kind of home! The entry level has a formal dining room for those holiday meals! The master bedroom, has a dual fireplace with living room! Master bedroom has a ensuite attached. Laundry is on the main floor with this property! This amazing kitchen has granite throughout, with a heated bar top to keep your meals hot! Three bay garage allows you to park large vehicles, thats heated! One of a kind view of Casper Mountain! Call Spencer for tour 307-640-7044
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said the man, who had been serving as the special ed director in Basin, was shot after exchanging gunfire with an officer.
Winds hit 118 mph in northern Wyoming and a 76 mph gust was recorded near Casper.
For decades, hikers have passed a rusting car along the Bridle Trail. The wreckage might not come from a tragic 1937 crash, as previously thought.
The pair was originally charged in Uinta County, but the case was moved to U.S. District Court likely because of the large quantity of drugs involved and because they appear to have crossed multiple state lines with them.
Snow and ice forced the closure of sections of Interstate 80 on Friday in southern Wyoming. While the snowy weather was expected to clear the …
Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the U.S. House race against Rep. Liz Cheney, released her first paid ad of the campaig…
Whiteout conditions are occurring along I-25 and I-80 tonight. Earlier in the day, winds between 65-95 mph were recorded.
The suit accuses administrators of disregarding a student's reports and retaliating against her rather than the alleged assailant.
Billionaire news mogul Rupert Murdoch confirmed he had purchased the sprawling ranch west of Yellowstone from Matador Cattle Co., an indirect subsidiary of Koch Industries.
Deputy Warden Neicole Molden is set to take the post next week. She has already made history as the facility's first female deputy warden, and will also be the prison's second African American warden.