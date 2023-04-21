This is a beautiful 2022 16 X 76 Jessup Patton single wide manufactured home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. You'll love the open kitchen concept, peninsula island, oversized cabintry, kitchen pantry and more. This home is considered handicap accessible w ramp and bathroom hardware. Owner paid $5300 for Ramp with 8' x 16' deck. Rocks,wheel,petrified wood,&decorations on the left side of the home does not stay. Shed can be purchased separately. Rented lot only, over sized lot rent is $550 per month.
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $89,900
-
- Updated
