3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $124,900

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1540 sf payment will be less than renting a 2 bdrm apartment! Kitchen has breakfast bar and large pantry and all appliances included. Sunroom has hot tub! Living room has pellet stove. Bedrooms up are all good size! Larger model townhouse with the large kitchen, pantry and dinette area. Rare to have 3 bedrooms plus a small fenced yard with a storage shed. Roof and gutters only 2.5 years old.