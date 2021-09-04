 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $185,000

One level living in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home, situated on a quiet street in Glenrock. This home features newer roof, pellet fireplace insert, newer front and rear decks plus patio, fenced yard with mature landscaping plus 2 sheds single attached garage, RV parking and more. Priced at $189,000. Very motivated seller! Call Paul or Mary for more info or to view. 307-2621345 or 307-277-2759

