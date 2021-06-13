3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $225,000

Property is “As Is” Corner lot that has spacious rooms, main floor has an updated kitchen with laundry right off the kitchen, 1 bedroom on the main floor, along with a non conforming room. Spacious dining room area, to enjoy those family get togethers. Property has updated furnaces. Roof was updated recently. New electric ran to downstairs, main level, and bathrooms when they were updated. All three bathrooms have been updated. Yard has automatic sprinkler. Property also has living quarters downstairs.