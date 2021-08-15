 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $239,000

THIS HOME IS LIKE BRAND NEW WITH KNOTTY PINE INTERIOR DOORS, VAULTED KNOTTY PINE CEILING, NEW WINDOWS, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ISLAND, PAINT, FLOORING AND MORE. ENJOY YOUR CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING ON HOT SUMMER DAYS AND TAKE TIME OUT TO SIT ON YOUR COVERED PATIO AND LET THE SPRINKLER SYSTEM FREE UP YOUR TIME. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME HAS MAINTENANCE FREE SIDING AND STEEL ROOF. MASTER BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. CALL TINA HARPER TODAY @ 262-8462 TO SEE THIS BEAUTY.

