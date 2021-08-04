3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $240,000

This newer home offers a great floorplan! Vaulted living room, Kitchen is spacious, well-organized and has an eating bar. Family room is adjacent to dining area. Master suite has dual lavs, a nice tub as well as a shower. The 3 bedrooms are split for privacy. The main floor laundry perfectly located between kitchen and master bedroom. There is a nice 10x16 shed but the huge lot has ample room for a huge garage! New paint, LVT flooring. Call Ronna Boril 307-237-5757 for information