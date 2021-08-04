 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $240,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $240,000

This newer home offers a great floorplan! Vaulted living room, Kitchen is spacious, well-organized and has an eating bar. Family room is adjacent to dining area. Master suite has dual lavs, a nice tub as well as a shower. The 3 bedrooms are split for privacy. The main floor laundry perfectly located between kitchen and master bedroom. There is a nice 10x16 shed but the huge lot has ample room for a huge garage! New paint, LVT flooring. Call Ronna Boril 307-237-5757 for information

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News