3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $249,000

Beautifully landscaped 3 bed, 2 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Fabulous private back deck with no neighbors behind you. Clean and move in ready! Oversized master bedroom with egress window in the basement next to laundry. Great storage shed with loft for extra storage. Brand new roof June 2021. Contact Cherie Lehner @ 307.351.3684 for your private tour TODAY!

