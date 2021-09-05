 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $327,000

Back On Market.... Brand New Roof this week. Beautiful split level with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in excellent condition! 2 car garage plus a 30x40 Shop and an additional she shed all on 2.5 acres. Newly remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and backsplash plus a large pantry. Large master bedroom in lower level with private bath plus a Large family room and Laundry with an additional 1/2 bath room!

