Amazing quality in this ranch style home offered by Skyline Construction! This spectacular home features stunning modern design and many upgrades including a large deck with beautiful mountain views, upgraded fireplace, extended concrete driveway and sidewalk. The kitchen is any cook's dream with a walk-in pantry, custom appliances, upgraded cabinets, and more! The remarkable master suite features a 5-piece master bath and a large walk-in closet. To learn more call Jason Lewis at 307-258-5000.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $1,100,000
-
- Updated
