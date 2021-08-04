 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $115,000
Ready and waiting for you to move in, update and make your own, this Mills property is bursting with potential. The bustling center of Casper is only moments away while the lucky new owners will also relish easy access to shopping, schools, parks, golf courses and U.S. Hwy 26. The layout spans 1,360sqft and offers three bedrooms, including the master bedroom, and 1.75 baths.

