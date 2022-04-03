3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $181,000

Affordable, super cute & tidy! Move in ready, one level home with 3 beds, 1.75 bath in Mills, WY. Completely remodeled in 2015; wiring, plumbing, windows, siding, gutters, appliances, doors, flooring. Current owner has added an enclosed porch, 8ft privacy fence, and shed/shop with a lean-to for additional storage of yard equipment, bikes, etc. Yard is completely fenced, with plenty of off street parking . Trish Ades OR Stacey Balster 307-259-0592 / 307-797-4625