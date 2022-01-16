 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $185,000

Amazing home! Newly remodeled with open layout. Low maintenance vinyl siding and updated roof and windows make for a Smart Buy. Inside features remodeled kitchen and brand new floors! Whether you're downsizing or just getting started, home condition and likely payment are sure to make you smile. Plenty of off street parking for all of your RV or camper needs: plenty of room to build a garage! Tour today with Rita Parker, No Place Like Home Real Estate, 307-247-0963!

Shoddy work leaves Powell home uninhabitable

Shoddy work leaves Powell home uninhabitable

Most contractors serve their customers well, but when contractors do substandard work or take money for work they don’t do, there is almost nothing people can do to get their money back.

