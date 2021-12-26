 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $187,000

All brick ranch style home offers 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom with an oversized 2 car garage attached. This larger lot offers room for RV parking and a great view of Casper Mountain. Home is being sold 'As Is" Stacey Balster (307)259-0592 Or Trish Ades (307)797-4625 Real Estate Leaders

