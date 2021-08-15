3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $189,900

Welcome home to this beautifully maintained ranch style home, all on one level, located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Rural Development Zero Down Financing!!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with on suite master bath. Large kitchen with island, and newly refinished countertops, and new backsplash! All appliances stay!! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!! New roof to be installed prior to closing. Call Lauren Maddox with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group for your personal tour today!! 307.258.8536