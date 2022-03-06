 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $19,900

415 4th St, Mills, WY 82644. 1969 Marlette mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Open floor plan, new carpet, and laundry & kitchen appliances are included. Lot rent is $650/mo and includes large fenced yard, shed and detached garage. Seller financing terms are an option with a down payment. No land included. Text or call Dorie G Nelson @Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190. https://dorienelson.cornerstonere.com/

