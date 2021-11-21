 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $215,000

Newer construction 1 Level home at a great price! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home could qualify for 100% Financing with approved credit! 3 Bedrooms, 1.75 Bathrooms (Master Bath), Vaulted Ceiling & 1 Car Garage. This home has new flooring, all Appliances, RV Parking & Sprinkler System in the front yard. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News