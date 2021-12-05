3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $250,000

Home sweet home on the range is where you will find this hidden gem, on over 2.5 acres in the River Meadows Subdivision. Single level manufactured home on a permanent foundation with an oversized two car garage and a large covered patio created to enjoy the great outdoors. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with a convenient floor plan of private bedroom quarters and open living space. Living room includes a corner fireplace as an additional heat source, open to the dining area and large equipped kitchen.