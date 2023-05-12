Welcome to this MOVE IN READY new construction twin home by Skyline Construction that is attractively priced BELOW the appraised value! The Modern Diamond twin home features an open floor plan, welcoming entryway and spacious master with walk-in closet. This home has a large laundry room, granite countertops, AC, fenced backyard and an unfinished basement with plenty of room to expand!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $311,000
