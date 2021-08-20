No waiting! Newer construction 2018! Immaculate, pristine, charm, and simplicity at its finest are offered throughout this 3 bed,2.5 bath that awaits you! Features include granite countertops, kitchen island, carpet/tile/hardwood flooring, atrium patio door, central air, very spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Landscaped front/back (underground sprinkler system only in the front), 6 ft privacy cedar fence, and a brand new french drainage system in the crawl space!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $312,250
