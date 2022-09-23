3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $315,000

Stunning two-story home that has been designed perfectly. The upstairs was modified so that the master bedroom was larger which enabled a larger master bath and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a hall bath and a laundry room! The main level has an open floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen all open. Large gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space as well as an island! Half bath on the main level. The bath yard is stunning with a pergola and is fully landscaped