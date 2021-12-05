 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $336,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $336,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Kinsley - Silver Series features an open floorplan, private master suite, and covered patio, all standard! This home has been upgraded with AC, granite countertops, stainless appliances, expanded patio, and upgraded windows. 10 year structural warranty included with all Tri Mountain Homes. Estimated completion: May.

