3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $337,900

New construction with a fabulous view! Check out this open floorplan with a spacious kitchen, private master, and walk-in closets in every bedroom! Great features like granite countertops, central air and stone on the front elevation are all standard. Don't miss out on these stunning mountain views. Estimated completion: February.

